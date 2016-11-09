Cheba Hut Toasted Subs opens a location in Dillon | SummitDaily.com

There’s a new sandwich place in town: Cheba Hut Toasted Subs opened a location in Dillon on Nov. 2. This is the company’s eighth shop in the Colorado area.

Dylan Soper, the general manager and operating partner with the company, said that he has wanted to bring Cheba Hut to Summit County for the last four years, but officially began looking at locations last season. Soper is originally from Denver, and has worked with the company at different locations throughout the state for the last seven years.

Cheba Hut was founded by Scott Jennings in 1998 in Arizona. The company embraces the marijuana counter culture. Their variety of subs come in “nug,” “pinner” or “blunt” sizes. The Dillon location also offers a tap bar.

Soper hopes to host events at the location and said they will use Facebook to post about any future shindigs. He also said that the company is big on being part of the community. Employees will often go out to talk to residents about events as well.