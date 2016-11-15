Christmas Bazaar benefits Summit Historical Society | SummitDaily.com

Christmas Bazaar benefits Summit Historical Society
November 15, 2016
The Summit Historical Society will hold its fourth annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Bazaar at the Dillon Community Church on Friday, Nov. 18, from 2–6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summit County artists will sell textiles, Christmas decorations, hand-worked wooden items, jewelry, candles, pottery, stained and hand-painted glass, quilts, photographs, American Girl doll clothes, purses and food (jams, candies, breads, ice cream sauces and chutneys). The popular grab bags to benefit the society will also be available. The newly published book, “Summit County’s Narrow-Gauge Railroads” will be available for purchase.
On Saturday, the Summit Singers will serve a chili lunch. Also on Saturday, stop by the Schoolhouse Museum between 10–11 a.m. to sing some favorite Christmas carols and enjoy light refreshments.
Trending In: Local
- Parents rally against discrimination in Summit County schools
- Frisco in talks to move historic Staley House and sell land to Foote’s rest
- St. Anthony Summit Medical Center honored with patience experience award
- Dry conditions leave Summit County’s seasonal workers relying on food pantries
- Breckenridge hosting live-fire training for local firefighters
Trending Sitewide
- #Busted: Summit Cove snowboard thief ID’d within hours through Facebook
- Summit County ski areas offer new perks for 2016-17 season
- Parents rally against discrimination in Summit County schools
- Frisco in talks to move historic Staley House and sell land to Foote’s rest
- Keystone reschedules opening day for Nov. 18, Breck to open soon after