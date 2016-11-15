Christmas Bazaar benefits Summit Historical Society | SummitDaily.com

The Summit Historical Society will hold its fourth annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Bazaar at the Dillon Community Church on Friday, Nov. 18, from 2–6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summit County artists will sell textiles, Christmas decorations, hand-worked wooden items, jewelry, candles, pottery, stained and hand-painted glass, quilts, photographs, American Girl doll clothes, purses and food (jams, candies, breads, ice cream sauces and chutneys). The popular grab bags to benefit the society will also be available. The newly published book, “Summit County’s Narrow-Gauge Railroads” will be available for purchase.

On Saturday, the Summit Singers will serve a chili lunch. Also on Saturday, stop by the Schoolhouse Museum between 10–11 a.m. to sing some favorite Christmas carols and enjoy light refreshments.