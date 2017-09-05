CLUB 20, coalition representing the Western Slope, hosting Summit County caucus
September 5, 2017
CLUB 20, a coalition representing Western Colorado's 22 counties, will be holding its Summit County caucus on Friday morning, Sept. 15, at the Frisco Town Hall.
The event will begin with an information meeting open to the public at 7:30 a.m., which will provide an update on CLUB 20's latest activities and give attendees the chance to share what they think are the most important issues impacting the region.
During the caucus, members of CLUB 20 will elect Summit County representatives for a two-year term on the organization's board of directors. Only people who have been members for at least 90 days can vote, and members must have belonged to CLUB 20 for at least six months to be eligible as board candidates.
CLUB 20 will be hosting its fall conference the weekend before the caucus on Sept. 8 and 9 at the Two Rivers Convention Center in Grand Junction. That event is open to the public. To register, call 970)-242-3264.
