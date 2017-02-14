Colorado big game hunting applications now open | SummitDaily.com

Applications are now available for the 2017 season of big game, sheep and goat hunting licenses.

Interested individuals can apply online through the secure license application portal for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency tasked with managing the state’s wildlife. This is the last year paper hunting license applications will be available. In 2018, all applications will be online only.

“We encourage sportsmen and women to review CPW’s brochure and regulations or call our hotline before applying,” Cory Chick, CPW license administration manager, said in a news release. “We want hunters to be as informed as possible so they are not caught by surprise by new regulations, new unit boundaries or new processes for applying for a license.”

This year, big game is now included in CPW’s walk-in access program. This allows public access to some private properties for deer, elk and pronghorn hunting within certain season dates. There will be more details about this program in August in the brochure.

Customer service representatives are available to help plan your hunt from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time at (303) 297-1192, and trained hunt planners are also available to assist hunters by phone at (303) 291-7526. An approved hunter education card or certificate is required before applying for or purchasing a Colorado hunting license.

To apply, visit: co.wildlifelicense.com/start.php.