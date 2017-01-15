Colorado Board of Education names Schroder, Rankin new leadership | SummitDaily.com

Colorado’s State Board of Education elected Board Member Angelika Schroder its new chair last week during the first meeting of 2017. Schroeder, a Democrat from Boulder who represents the 2nd Congressional District (which includes Summit County), has served on the state board since 2009.

Board Member Joyce Rankin, a Republican from Carbondale representing the 3rd Congressional District, was also elected vice chair during the Jan. 11 meeting. She was originally appointed to the board in August 2015 to fill a midterm vacancy. Both were sworn in, along with Board Members Steve Durham (5th Congressional District) and Rebecca McClellan (6th Congressional District) following their election wins last fall.

At the two-day meeting completed Jan. 12, staff presented the board with results of a recent public survey that gathered perceptions of the state’s academic standards ahead of the required review and revision process. More than 2,800 participants, including teachers, education leaders, higher ed professionals, students, parents and other stakeholders, submitted opinions. Complete results are available on the Colorado Department of Education’s homepage: cde.state.co.us.

The department is also gathering feedback through Feb. 17 on each expectation in the standards through an online review tool. That is available on the CDE homepage.

The board also took action on four rulemaking processes, repealing the mandates for the following: Determination of indigent and establishing policy on school fees, the administration of U.S. Department of Education’s Second Chance Pilot Program, implementation of the Regional Education Support Services and the administration of the Postsecondary and Workforce Readiness Assessments Pilot Program that assists districts with ensuring the state’s high school graduates are prepared for college and careers. More information is available on the CDE website.