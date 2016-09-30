Colorado Catholic Church takes a stance against End of Life Options Act | SummitDaily.com

On Sept. 29, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Silverthorne hosted a presentation on Proposition 106, also known as the End of Life Options Act.

Jenny Kraska, the executive director of Colorado Catholic Conference, began speaking at 6:30 p.m. and outlined many of the moral problems the church sees in the act.

The act allows terminally ill patients who have been given six months to live the option to be prescribed medication that would end their life.

One of Kraska’s central arguments against this was that doctors can often make mistakes when estimating how long a patient will continue living. She said that the proposition essentially allows people to give up when they may be able to continue fighting.

“Colorado is better than that,” she said.

The presentation ended with a question-and-answer session. The 35 attendees asked numerous questions about the proposition, but the one that drew the most outrage revolved around which doctors could write the prescription for the pills.

“Any doctor that can write a prescription,” said Kraska.

Kraska ended the presentation by encouraging attendants to vote against the measure.

­— Kailyn Lamb