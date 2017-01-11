Colorado construction supplier in talks to buy local business in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

Colorado construction supplier in talks to buy local business in Silverthorne
January 11, 2017
Denver-Based Summit Materials, Inc., announced that it is in definitive agreements to acquire Everist Materials, LLC in Silverthorne. Everist Materials is a family-owned construction supply company. The company was founded by Lucious Garland Everist, who started the business in 1876. In 2002, Everist Materials branched off as an independent entity.
The potential acquisition is part of a long-used strategy from Summit Materials to expand the company into new and existing markets in the construction industry. In addition to Everist, the company is looking to acquire Razorback Concrete Company in Arkansas. The transactions are expected to close by the end of February.
