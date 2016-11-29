Colorado Gives Day offers chance to give a boost to Summit County nonprofits | SummitDaily.com

Local nonprofits are hoping to cash in during Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6, a statewide initiative to encourage online charitable contributions through the website ColoradoGives.org. There, residents can find profiles for qualified local charities and schedule donations in advance.

The High Country Conservation Center, a nonprofit focused on sustainability issues in Summit County, will receive matched donations up to $6,000 during Gives Day from a local donor. The group hopes to raise a total of $20,000 that day, which it says will help it reach its goal of cutting the county’s greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent by 2020. Profiles for at least 35 other Summit nonprofits can also be found on ColoradoGives.org.

Thanks to donations from the Community First Foundation and FirstBank, this year will also feature a $1,000,000 incentive fund that will increase the value of every donation proportionally: at the end of Gives Day, that fund will be distributed to nonprofits based on the percentage of total money donated they received.

Since its inception in 2010, Colorado Gives Day has raised $111.5 million for Colorado nonprofits, making it among the most successful giving days in the nation. Last year alone, donors gave more than $28.4 million to 1,884 nonprofits operating in Colorado. Those groups raised an average of $15,065 each on Gives Day alone, and Summit County nonprofits brought in a total of $293,000. .