Colorado group announces new executive director | SummitDaily.com

Local group announces new executive director

Jon Stavney will be taking over for Liz Mullen as the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG) executive director.

Mullen stepped down from the position in October, after serving the NWCCOG in various jobs for 14 years. Stavney takes over this month.

Stavney moved to Eagle in the ’90s and began working as a framing carpenter in Vail. He began to attend planning and zoning commission meetings to better learn the community. His interest in government grew and he was elected to Eagle’s Town Board in 1998. He has since worked as a town manager, county commissioner and mayor.

Summit County Commissioner and NWCCOG board president, Karn Stieglemeier, said in a press release “The Council is thrilled to have Jon on board. The combination of private sector and government experience and his enthusiasm for NWCCOG programs gives us confidence in a successful transition.”

The NWCCOG is based in Silverthorne and serves five counties, including Summit. The organization is membership based and hopes to serve communities by helping them work together.