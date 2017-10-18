Colorado health insurance regulators holding public meeting on 2018 premium rates
October 18, 2017
The Colorado Division of Insurance will be hosting a public forum to discuss 2018 health insurance premium rates at the state capitol in Denver on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 1-3 p.m.
The Division will present a summary of the premiums, along with information on how it reviews the premiums filed by the insurance carriers. Representatives from Colorado insurance carriers will also be present to discuss the premiums and how they develop their rates. After this, the forum will be open for public questions and comments regarding the 2018 plans and premiums.
Summit County Commissioner Dan Gibbs will be attending and helping arrange travel to Denver for Summit residents. For more information, contact Gibbs at dan.gibbs@summitcountyco.gov.
