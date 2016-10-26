Colorado House Representative Millie Hamner hosts transportation town hall in Frisco | SummitDaily.com

Colorado House Representative Millie Hamner and members of the Colorado Department of Transportation will be having a town hall event on Oct. 27 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco. The event will be from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Hoosier Room. Hamner and CDOT will be taking comments and questions on transportation issues in the state.

CDOT recently updated its schedule for lane and ramp closures on eastbound Interstate 70. The closures occur between Georgetown and Idaho Springs. Resurfacing from U.S. 6 to Georgetown began on Oct. 23 and will continue into December. The department’s website said motorists will see lane shifts and lane closures from Sunday through Thursday. Work will be done overnight.

There is also work being done on the Mountain Express Lane Project from Idaho Springs to Empire Junction. On Thursday there will be a double lane closure from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m., a single lane closure will continue until 7 p.m. Exit 240 to eastbound I-70 will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday will also have a double lane closure until 1 p.m., and single lane closure until 7 p.m.

Updates to CDOT projects can be found at https://www.codot.gov/news.