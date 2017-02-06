Colorado launches statewide ‘blended learning’ outreach initiative | SummitDaily.com

Colorado launches statewide ‘blended learning’ outreach initiative
February 6, 2017
A statewide effort to gather perspectives on the use of digital tools in the classroom — so-called “blended learning” — got underway Monday with a goal of enhancing equity and access for Colorado’s K-12 education.
Colorado Empowered Learning has partnered with the Keystone Policy Center to develop and execute outreach as the state develops a roadmap for an approach to blended learning that will reflect successes and ideas from throughout the state. Gov. John Hickenlooper and the Colorado General Assembly commissioned the survey and expert-led meeting and discussions last year through House Bill 16-1222.
“Blended learning is one of the most promising tools we have available to ensure that every student in Colorado — from the Great Plains to the Western Slope — has access to the tools, resources and coursework they need to succeed,” Troy Lange, CEL’s director, said in a news release.
To learn more about CEL or to share feedback or perspectives for the statewide roadmap, visit: colorado.gov/cel.
