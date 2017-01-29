Colorado Mountain College approves tuition hikes for 2017-18 | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Mountain College approves tuition hikes for 2017-18
January 29, 2017
Colorado Mountain College has set its new tuition and fee schedule for the next academic year, with the 11-campus community college system’s board of trustees approving increases in five rates for 2017-18.
In-district associate-level courses will grow by $3 per credit, service area associate-level courses by $20 per credit, in-state associate-level courses by $20 per credit, and then both nonresident associate- and bachelor’s-level courses will increase by $11 per credit. Meanwhile, all other bachelor’s tuition rates will see no expansion next year.
At its Jan. 25 meeting at the CMC campus in Edwards, the board also voted that room and board costs can increase for 2017-18 by no more than 5 percent, and also approved program fees for the following courses: bike mechanic, chemistry, process technology, oil and gas production, personal care assistant, industrial electrical, welding and solar photovoltaic.
With the increases, CMC is still among the most economical post-secondary options in the state, offering in-district residents the third-most affordable bachelor’s degree in the nation. For more information, visit: coloradomtn.edu, and click the Admissions tab.
