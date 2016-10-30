Colorado Mountain college, Forest service partner on new forest management program | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Mountain College and the White River National Forest unveiled a first-of-its-kind partnership in the nation last week aimed at preparing student to compete for natural resource and ski area management jobs within the Forest Service.

The two-year Pathways to Public Service land management program is scheduled to begin in fall 2017 with an initial group of up to 10 students. Individuals will receive hands-on training in the field with Forest Service mentors wile gaining college credit. In addition to receiving a stipend and practical field experience, upon completion of the program, students will be able to compete for jobs with the Forest Service and other agencies with a special hiring status that essentially allows graduates to apply as existing federal employees.

“The White River National Forest is the premier location in the country to learn about ski area permit administration,” Roger Poirier, White River mountain sports program manager, said in a statement, “and students will experience firsthand our partnership with the ski areas and the day-to-day duties on the mountain. CMC provides a unique and unprecedented educational opportunity, students gain valuable field experience and our communities gain a diverse, trained workforce that understands the industry and what it takes to work with the resorts.”

CMC is currently designing the curriculum, which will have a strong basis in science and sustainability studies. The college intends to advertise the course of study, application requirements and deadlines beginning in early 2017.

For more information, please call Roger Poirier at (970) 945-3245 or Al Buyok, CMC’s assistant vice president of arts and sciences, at (970) 947-8340.