Colorado Mountain College honors Summit County campus faculty of the year | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Mountain College's two Summit County campuses in Breckenridge and Dillon announced the winners of their faculty of the year awards last week and the honorees are Jen Barchers and Misha Boehm.

Barchers, who holds a doctorate in human science and teaches humanities, was selected as the full-time recipient. Fellow faculty member Joyce Mosher wrote of Barchers in the nomination "the way she exemplifies spiritual practices and cultural understanding sets her apart and offers a strong educational role model."

"The biggest compliment I can get from students who have taken my class is, 'You made me think,' Barchers said in a release about the awards. "I love to hear that my students feel they have become more open-minded and have learned to reflect more deeply and more critically on their own beliefs and opinions."

Boehm, who teaches science part time, is the adjunct honoree. Student Kelsey Muir wrote that Boehm "truly has changed my opinion about chemistry in a positive way. She goes above and beyond for class lectures, making sure they are engaging and entertaining. She wants each and every student to succeed."

"As a working scientist, I've found science to be a reliable way to determine facts and make informed decisions," Boehm said in the release. "I think that everyone should have access to these methods, whether their conclusions differ from mine or not. As a society, we have important decisions to make about how we live on our planet."