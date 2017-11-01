Colorado Mountain College hosting workshop with local geologist
November 1, 2017
A local geologist will host a workshop at Colorado Mountain College in Dillon On Friday, Nov. 3, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Dr. Alex Gunow will host the event, titled Geology of our Dynamic Mountains. It will explain how Colorado Mountains were formed and offer sustainability insights from a "dynamic earth perspective."
The workshop will include a lecture presentation and video that will cover topics including Precambrian formation of earth, the earliest history of Colorado and sustainability implications for the state's mountains drawn from ice core data.
The event is free and will be available to 40 people. To reserve a spot, call 970-968-5801.
