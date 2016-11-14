Colorado Mountain College hosts Breckenridge geological history lecture Nov. 16 | SummitDaily.com

CMC lecture Wednesday on geological history

Colorado Mountain College’s Breckenridge campus hosts University of Colorado-Boulder geology professor Robert Anderson on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, for a lecture on the physical and climatic history of the Breckenridge area.

Anderson, whose research interests include the mechanics of landscape evolution, modeling of landform development and glaciology, will deliver his talk, titled “Mountain, Gold and Glaciers,” about how glaciers carved the mountains in the region and produced sediment and gold to the rivers below. The event is being put on in collaboration with the Beaver Ponds Environmental Education Center and CU’s Community Outreach Program, and is free and open to the public.

“There are many hundreds of rock glaciers in the state dotting the alpine valleys,” Anderson said in a news release. “Where they are, how they move and how they help to sculpt the modern landscape are questions we are currently addressing. We aim to understand how glaciers work so that we can better interpret their signature in the landscape.”

The discussion takes place at 9 a.m. at CMC’s Breckenridge auditorium, at 107 Denison Placer Rd. For more information, please contact Beaver Ponds Environment Education program coordinator Kristin Barrett (kbarrett@beaverponds.org; 719-836-0123) or CU Community Outreach program manager Katya Hafich (katya.hafich@colorado.edu; 505-681-2364).