Colorado Mountain College hosts outdoor recreation lecture Friday, Jan. 27 | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Mountain College welcomes lecturer Paul Twardock to its Dillon campus on Friday, Jan. 27, for a talk on adventure travel, sustainable communities and climate change in Alaska.

Twardock, author of “Kayaking and Camping in the Prince William Sound,” has spent 30 years studying the effects of recreation on the ocean inlet on the south coast of the Gulf of Alaska. Since 1998, he has taught at Alaska Pacific University where he’s now a professor of outdoor studies, and holds classes on human impacts on wildland ecosystems and the business of recreation.

The engagement is part of the CMC Dillon Campus Enrichment workshops and admission is free. The discussion will run from 5-6:30 p.m. in Room 300 of the Annex Building. All are welcome, and those planning to attend are asked to reserve a seat by calling ahead: (970) 968-5801.