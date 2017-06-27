Colorado Mountain College kicks off 50th anniversary photo contest | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Mountain College kicks off 50th anniversary photo contest
June 27, 2017
As part of its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration, Colorado Mountain College is hosting a photo contest, titled "Living the Elevated Life," to showcase the Rocky Mountains and the lively communities where its campuses reside.
Amateur and professional photographers are invited to upload as many as three jpg images up to 2.5 MB each so they may be judged by award-winning photographers John Fielder of Silverthorne and Tyler Stableford of Carbondale, along with Derek Johnston, CMC's photography program director. Entries are due by Aug. 6, and full-time CMC employees are not eligible for the competition.
The contest website allows anyone to vote for their favorite photos and share them on social media. With the popular vote as a guide, judges will select the top three images across three categories: amateur camera, professional camera and mobile device photos. Winners will be announced in August.
The first place photo in each category takes homes $500, second place wins $200 and third place gets $100. Some of the winning photos will be selected for printing on CMC's 50th anniversary commemorative posters and notecards.
For more information or to enter, visit CMC's 50th anniversary website at: cmcbecauseofyou.org/photo-contest
