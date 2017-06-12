Colorado Mountain College offers girls’ science workshop July 6 | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Mountain College offers girls’ science workshop July 6
June 12, 2017
Colorado Mountain College's Breckenridge enrichment program is offering a fun science workshop for girls on July 6.
The laboratory workshop will introduce scientific experimentation through slime-making and is great for girls ages 7 and up with all types of interests. Attendees will join CMC adjunct science faculty member Misha Boehm and create three kinds of slime during this two-hour tutorial.
Space in the summer seminar at CMC's Breckenridge campus (107 Denison Placer Rd., Room 212) is limited to 20, so pre-registration is encouraged. Cost is $10 and questions should be directed to Sheri Weinman at 970-968-5801.
To register, visit: EventBrite.com and search "Make Slime" with "Breckenridge, CO."
