Colorado Mountain College recipient of $250,000 state grant | SummitDaily.com

The 11-campus Colorado Mountain College system was named a recipient of a sizable grant earlier this week from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative, a state Department of Higher Education project to increase accessibility and affordability of postsecondary credentials.

The initiative awarded 19 community partners approximately $3.2 million on Wednesday, and CMC garnered the second-largest donation, totaling $240,000. The 18-month grant will provide continued support for programs that help prepare students for their continued educations and back them through completion.

Started in 2014, the Scholarship Initiative has already helped 28 programs in the state with a total of $6.8 million. That’s led to directly assisting more than 14,000 students, of which more than 90 percent come from low-income homes and are students of color.

“Our board has been impressed by the accomplishments of our legacy partners,” Jay Hardy, Scholarship Initiative board chair, said in a news release. “These programs were able to demonstrate success with our first round of funding, and it was important to us to allow them to continue that momentum.”

For more information, visit: coloradoscholarshipinitiative.org.