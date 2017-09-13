Colorado Mountain College speaker series on the 10th Mountain Division, Sept. 14

Skiing has been a calling for retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Tom Duhs since he was 11 when his family moved to Colorado from Illinois.

Dating back to his days as a ski patroller at Ski Cooper in Leadville and ski instructor at Keystone Resort, Duhs has been fascinated by the 10th Mountain Division. As part of his continued, post-retirement investigation, he's now embarked on writing a film script about the specialized U.S. Army division, and will present some of his findings at Colorado Mountain College's Breckenridge campus (107 Denison Placer Rd.) on Thursday evening, Sept. 14, during a free, public speaker series event.

Come hear about how the 10th Mountain contributed to the modern-day ski industry, but also played a vital role in ending World War II in May 1945. All the while, the critical American military unit suffered the highest casualty rate of any U.S. division deployed to the Mediterranean while in Italy to push German forces out. The event starts at 6 p.m. in the Eileen and Paul Finkel Auditorium.

For more information, contact Heidi Kunzek at 970-989-1314, or hkunzek@coloradomtn.edu.