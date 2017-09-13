Colorado Mountain College speaker series on the 10th Mountain Division, Sept. 14
September 13, 2017
Skiing has been a calling for retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Tom Duhs since he was 11 when his family moved to Colorado from Illinois.
Dating back to his days as a ski patroller at Ski Cooper in Leadville and ski instructor at Keystone Resort, Duhs has been fascinated by the 10th Mountain Division. As part of his continued, post-retirement investigation, he's now embarked on writing a film script about the specialized U.S. Army division, and will present some of his findings at Colorado Mountain College's Breckenridge campus (107 Denison Placer Rd.) on Thursday evening, Sept. 14, during a free, public speaker series event.
Come hear about how the 10th Mountain contributed to the modern-day ski industry, but also played a vital role in ending World War II in May 1945. All the while, the critical American military unit suffered the highest casualty rate of any U.S. division deployed to the Mediterranean while in Italy to push German forces out. The event starts at 6 p.m. in the Eileen and Paul Finkel Auditorium.
For more information, contact Heidi Kunzek at 970-989-1314, or hkunzek@coloradomtn.edu.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Frisco saves historic cabin in exchange for zoning waivers for condo project
- With challenges of mountain gardening, ‘Locavore’ movement makes gains in Summit County
- ‘Organized chaos’: Summit County man returns from 2 weeks of Hurricane Harvey relief
- Dillon Marina to auction off four pontoon boats
- A 10-mile stretch between Silverthorne and Kremmling is the deadliest on all of Highway 9
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATED: 100 pigs stranded on I-70 near Glenwood Springs after livestock truck rolls over, closing freeway
- Driver charged with manslaughter hit teacher’s car at 104 mph during I-70 traffic stop; had lied about seizures
- High Country Crime: Craig man cooks heroin in hardware store bathroom
- Gun pulled on man sleeping in car at Aspen trailhead