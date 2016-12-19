Colorado Mountain College to study mental health, disability services with $300k grant | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Mountain College recently received a $300,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation to launch a pilot program aimed at improving student mental health and disability services.

The funding will provide the necessary assets to research and evaluate support and testing programs and help determine the best practices for supporting the 11-campus school community college network’s students. The idea is to develop expanded behavioral and disability resources.

“As mental health needs of students increase, we are looking for cost-effective ways to help students address their needs and stay on track to completing their education goals,” Lisa Doak, CMC’s assistant vice president for student services, said in a news release. “We are enthused about the possibilities; the outcomes of this work will guide the college in expanding programs, services and community partnerships to further meet needs of students and remove barriers.”

Specific program goals include increasing the number of students who can access mental health services and disability testing, expand mental health screenings, improve peer intervention education and support groups and assist students who can’t afford be professionally assessed for a learning disability.

Look for more on this news in a story in the Summit Daily later this week.