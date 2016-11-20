Colorado Mountain College, University of Denver partner on advanced degree program | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Mountain College recently finalized an agreement with the University of Denver that will assist CMC faculty and administrators who want to pursue a doctor of education degree from DU’s Morgridge College of Education.

The new partnership is designed to increase skills in a variety of practices, including student access, equity and postsecondary policy and student access, among college professionals residing in rural communities. The agreement, designed to help working professionals gain terminal degrees in their field where a graduate-degree-granting institution is not geographically located, is both unique in Colorado and across the nation.

“Many of the faculty and staff who built open-access colleges in the 1960s are now retiring,” Carrie Besnette Hauser, president and CEO of the CMC system, said in a news release. “Given this reality, we must think creatively about how to provide leading-edge skills training for professionals ascending into leadership positions. We believe the partnership is unprecedented in Colorado and a model for inter-institutional cooperation.”

The relationship between the two schools benefits and enhances each organization by amplifying the impact of each to the advantage of individuals across the state. As part of the program, current CMC employees who are degree candidates will receive financial support from CMC as well as scholarship aid from DU.