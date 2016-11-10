Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts parks meeting Monday in Grand Junction | SummitDaily.com

Parks and Wildlife hosts parks meeting Monday

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has experienced a significant increase in visitation to its 42 state parks with more people visiting and moving to the state each year. Both are trends expected to continue into the future.

To provide the public with information about the challenges of this influx of guests and options to address them, CPW is hosting several meetings across the state, the first of which taking place on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. in Grand Junction.

“Because our parks are an important part of the state’s economy and we anticipate a significant increase in visitation in the years to come, we need to being a discussion now,” Alan Martinez, Highline Lake State Park manager, said in a news release. “We have an excellent product to offer and we welcome more visitation, but with more people enjoying our parks comes additional strain to this resource.”

Among the needs CPW says will become necessary to meet demands include road improvements, infrastructure, additional facilities and possibly more staffing. To support the 42 state parks, CPW relies on park entrance and camping fees, lottery and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) funds. More than 12 million people visit the parks each year, contributing $1 billion to the state’s outdoor recreation economy.

“When you consider the demands of a modern camper, including heating, cooling and electronics, it places significant demand on our aging infrastructure systems,” Martinez added. “We’ve seen utility bills go up 70 percent in the last 10 years at some parks. We all need to be ready for a busy future at our state parks.”

The meeting in Grand Junction will take place in the Escalante Room of the Two Rivers Convention Center, located at 159 Main St. All are welcome.