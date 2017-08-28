Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts public meeting on financial future in Steamboat Springs Sept. 6
August 28, 2017
Colorado Parks and Wildlife's ability to manage the state's wildlife and state parks continues to face significant challenges in light of the agency's budget shortfall.
If the situation persists, CPW officials believe future generations may have less opportunity to enjoy some of Colorado's primary natural resources. So to help find potential solutions, the agency invites the public to learn more and provide ideas and feedback during several meetings in key communities across the state.
The first public meeting will take place at CPW's Steamboat Springs office (925 Weiss Dr.) on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
"Operating with a strained budget is not just a problem for the agency, it's a problem for everyone in the state — whether you hunt, hike, fish, camp or boat, or depend on the revenue these activities generate for businesses and the state's economy," CPW's Katie Lanter, said in a news release. "The public will need to be heavily involved and help decide how the management of some of Colorado's most important natural resources will be funded."
For more information about CPWs financial future, visit: cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/pages/financialsustainability.aspx
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Alma welcomes McClenahan’s barbecue trailer
- Summit County unveils new interactive trail map
- Who was this man? Mysterious bodily remains found near Breckenridge stump investigators
- Breck DJ who works for free celebrates year on the radio today
- Sheriff seeks help on skull found between Copper Mountain, Breckenridge ski resorts
Trending Sitewide
- Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak in 6 weeks, likely fell off 600-foot cliff
- BREAKING: Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak this summer
- Summit County begins weighing rules for AirBnB, VRBO rentals
- High Country Crime: Trespasser leaves behind over 100 beer cans and resume
- Alma welcomes McClenahan’s barbecue trailer