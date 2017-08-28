Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts public meeting on financial future in Steamboat Springs Sept. 6

Colorado Parks and Wildlife's ability to manage the state's wildlife and state parks continues to face significant challenges in light of the agency's budget shortfall.

If the situation persists, CPW officials believe future generations may have less opportunity to enjoy some of Colorado's primary natural resources. So to help find potential solutions, the agency invites the public to learn more and provide ideas and feedback during several meetings in key communities across the state.

The first public meeting will take place at CPW's Steamboat Springs office (925 Weiss Dr.) on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

"Operating with a strained budget is not just a problem for the agency, it's a problem for everyone in the state — whether you hunt, hike, fish, camp or boat, or depend on the revenue these activities generate for businesses and the state's economy," CPW's Katie Lanter, said in a news release. "The public will need to be heavily involved and help decide how the management of some of Colorado's most important natural resources will be funded."

For more information about CPWs financial future, visit: cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/pages/financialsustainability.aspx