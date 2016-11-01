Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers respond to Teller County poaching incident | SummitDaily.com

State wildlife officials investigate poaching incident

State wildlife officials are searching for information that may shed light on a poaching incident in Teller County, northwest of Divide, Colorado, sometime between Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

District wildlife managers located a dead bull moose off County Road 3 after responding to a report. If you heard or saw any suspicious activity in the area, or have knowledge that could prompt charges filed, you are asked to contact regional district wildlife officers. Information that leads to a citation could net a reward of $3,000 following a majority contribution from the Colorado Chapter of Safari Club International.

“As sportsmen we are dumbfounded that someone could mistake a deer or an elk for a moose, and shoot without regard for using the meat is reprehensible,” Brett Axton, president of the Colorado Chapter of SCI. “They need to be held accountable. It’d be better for them to turn themselves in.”

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips through Operation Game Thief, a statewide program designed to allow people with information regarding poaching-related crimes to avoid testifying in court. To register a tip via this initiative, call (877) 265-6648. Otherwise, please call district wildlife managers Tim Kroening at (719) 227-5281 or Phil Gurule at (719) 227-5283.