Colorado Representative Jared Polis aims to legalize marijuana federally | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Representative Jared Polis aims to legalize marijuana federally
April 1, 2017
On March 30, Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., reintroduced the Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Act. The bill would end the federal prohibition on marijuana, by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act. Marijuana would then be overseen by the Agency to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives instead of the Drug Enforcement Agency.
The legislation comes after statements from the Trump administration on greater marijuana enforcement in states that have legalized recreational sales.
The marijuana industry in Colorado has created more than 23,000 jobs according to a release from Polis.
Polis also helped to launch the Cannabis Caucus along with three other members of Congress. He will host a series of talks on creating legislation that legalizes marijuana on the federal level. The Marijuana Big Thinker Talk will be held at the Rayburn House Office Building Foyer in Washington, D.C., from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST.
