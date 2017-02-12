Colorado researcher received award for invasive plant study | SummitDaily.com

Colorado researcher received award for invasive plant study
The Weed Science Society of America gave out its 2017 awards at the organization’s annual meeting. The awards are given to individuals contributing to research in weed sciences. The organization presents 12 different awards for research papers and scientists in the field.
The award for outstanding paper on invasive plant science and management was given to Sarah Ward, PhD, from Colorado State University. Ward was a corresponding author for a study on two aggressive species of toadflax, a perennial flower plant in the Intermountain West. The two species are creating a hybrid that is possibly more invasive than its parent species.
The Weed Science Society was founded in 1956 to help promote knowledge of weeds and their impact on the environment.
