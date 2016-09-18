Colorado school assessment growth results this Tuesday, Sept. 20 | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Department of Education will release academic growth summary information from the 2016 Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) standardized testing in English language arts and math on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

In 2009, Colorado led the nation with the roll out of the Colorado Growth Model. The framework supplemented assessment data by providing information about how a student progressed from a year-to-year basis. It also showed how much a student grew compared to his/her academic peers.

The CDE will hold a webinar with Dan Jorgensen, accountability support manager, and Alyssa Pearson, associate commissioner of accountability and data analysis, on Monday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. The two will present an overview of the academic growth summary information and answer any questions related to the forthcoming release. To join the webinar, visit: https://enetlearning.adobeconnect.com/growthresults2016.

For additional information about the Colorado Growth Model, visit: www.cde.state.co/us/schoolview/coloradogrowthmodel.