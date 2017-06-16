Colorado Ski Country USA announces Double Diamond Award winners | SummitDaily.com

In celebration of Colorado's 2016-17 ski season, Colorado Ski Country USA wrapped up its 54th annual meeting by hosting the annual Double Diamond Awards. The awards ceremony honors individuals at Colorado ski resorts who have made significant contributions to the industry, including athletes, on-mountain professionals and industry veterans.

Colorado ski industry leaders gathered at Coohills in Denver to recognize ski area employees whose hard work and expertise provided outstanding guest experiences, including food and beverage professionals, guest service professionals, ski instructors, ski patrollers, groomers, terrain masters, snowmakers and a winter athlete of the year. Two titans of the industry, who have spent their careers championing the Colorado ski industry, were also honored. The evening's special guest was Lisa Hidalgo, meteorologist at Denver's Channel 7, who presented awards. CSCUSA recognizes individuals from member resorts whose contributions to the Colorado ski industry often go unsung, but are of critical importance to its success.

This year's Double Diamond Award winners competed in the following categories: Chairman's Award, President's Award, Spencer Nelson All-Star Athlete of the Year, Food and Beverage Professional of the Year, Guest Service Professional of the Year, Ski Instructor of the Year, Ski Patroller of the Year, Groomer of the Year, Terrain Master of the Year and Snowmaker of the Year.