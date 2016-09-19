Colorado ski resorts consortium offers 2-for-1 lift tickets | SummitDaily.com

Colorado ski resorts consortium offers 2-for-1 lift tickets
Ryan Summerlin September 19, 2016
The trade association for the state’s ski resorts, Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA), is offering another way for skiers and riders to save for the 2016-17 season with the Colorado Gems Card.
The new program grants resort-goers more options and provides additional value by allows cardholders to purchase either two-for-one lift tickets or receive 30-percent off a single adult lift ticket at eight of the state’s popular ski areas. For $25, cardholders can redeem the cost of the card after just one use and are able to use it twice at each of the Gems resorts this season.
Participating resorts include: Arapahoe Basin, Cooper, Eldora Mountain Resort, Loveland Ski Area, Monarch Mountain, Powderhorn Resort, Ski Grandby Ranch and Sunlight Mountain Resort.
Card are available now and will be available throughout the upcoming ski season until they sell out. For more information, or to purchase a Gems Card, visit: www.coloradoski.com/gems.
Trending In: Local
- Do you have questions about ColoradoCare (Amendment 69)?
- French Gulch Fire caused by lightning, investigators say
- Local authors of Silverthorne donate books to Little Free Library
- Dillon Reservoir eagle chick, long marooned on island, finally takes flight
- Summit County cellphone coverage woes to continue
Trending Sitewide
- Do you have questions about ColoradoCare (Amendment 69)?
- French Gulch Fire caused by lightning, investigators say
- Hike leads kids along fairy forest trail in Breckenridge
- Backpacking in Colorado: Hiking experts share their backpacking tips and suggestions for summer
- Colorado News Roundup: Student dies after cross country race in Broomfield (09.18.16)