Colorado state parks free on Nov. 25 for Black Friday | SummitDaily.com

November 17, 2016
Colorado state parks free on Nov. 25 for Black Friday
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency tasked with managing Colorado’s state parks, is continuing a holiday custom.
CPW calls it #FreshAirFriday and the second-year initiative allows free entry to the 42 state parks the day after Thanksgiving, which is commonly referred to as Black Friday and known for being a momentous shopping day. Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), the nonprofit that uses a portion of state Lottery proceeds to preserve important open spaces, is covering all costs usually associated with access.
“It is a longtime Colorado tradition to get outside,” Bob Broscheid, CPW director, said in a news release. “This Black Friday we invite you to start a new family tradition of enjoying the Colorado state parks together for free if you aren’t shopping.”
The approach is part of a multi-state effort this year to encourage people to get outside instead of joining the rush inside to shop. In addition, more than 50 major retailers in Colorado and across the nation have already pledged to close their doors on Black Friday.
“We hope droves of Colorado kids and their families take advantage of this opportunity to make visiting our incredible state parks part of their holidays traditions,” Jason Brinkley, GOCO board of trustees chair, said in the release. “We happily join partners at CPW, and many other forward-thinking organizations, in this movement to change how we all spend our time on Black Friday.”
To learn more about #FreshAirFriday, including a short video, visit: cpw.state.co.us/Pages/Fresh-Air-Friday.aspx
