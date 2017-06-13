Colorado wildfires continue in state’s northwestern corner | SummitDaily.com

Colorado wildfires continue in state’s northwestern corner
June 13, 2017
Wildfires in northwestern Colorado continued to burn large swathes of land into Tuesday evening due to worsening conditions.
The Dead Dog Fire, 10 miles north of the town of Rangely in Rio Blanco County, grew to more than 5,000 acres after initially igniting Sunday afternoon. On Monday afternoon, the fire forced the closure of U.S. Highway 40 between Dinosaur and Skull Valley because it got within a half-mile of the road. The highway reopened by the evening, but is still the largest wildfire burning in the state.
Two other fires in that region grew because of heavy winds since they first started Saturday, while another was contained on Sunday evening. The Hunter Fire, 20 miles southwest of the town of Meeker, grew to nearly 1,100 acres and stood at 30 percent containment Monday evening.
Meanwhile, the Cross Fire, 35 miles west of Craig, stood at 60 percent containment after burning 55 acres Monday. Firefighters were, however, able to snuff out the 67-acre Temple Fire, also near Craig, by Sunday night.
