Comfort Dental to offer free services on Christmas Eve Day | SummitDaily.com

Comfort Dental will be hosting its 33rd annual Care Day Saturday, Dec. 24, offering free dental care to those in need. Since 1984, Comfort Dental has provided free dental care to anyone on Christmas Eve Day.

Patients are helped on a first-come, first-served basis for receiving a variety of basic dental care from cleanings to extractions. More serious dental problems are handled on a case-by-base basis and at the discretion of the individual dentist.

Last year on Care Day, Comfort Dental offices saw 4,000 patients nationally and gave away $1.4 million in free dental services. Since Care Day began, Comfort Dental has given away over $21.4 million in dental services.

Offices will be open on December 24th from 7:30-11:30 a.m., but the public should contact their local Comfort Dental office for more information. There is a Comfort Dental located at 354 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne. Their phone number is (970) 262-2273.