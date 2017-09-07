Coming Saturday, Xcel’s Day of Service includes Keystone project
September 7, 2017
Thousands of volunteers are expected to blanket Colorado on Saturday for Xcel Energy's Day of Service and there's one local project on the list, according to a news release from the power provider.
The Day of Service will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, and during that time, volunteers will tackle dozens of unique projects to help nonprofit organizations throughout the state, including one Keystone Science School, 1053 Soda Ridge Road in Keystone. The plan is to help the science school winterize its campus.
For a complete list of projects or to sign up to volunteer, go to xcelenergydos.ivolunteer.com.
