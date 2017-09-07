Community 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Breckenridge

To mark the 16-year anniversary of 9/11, the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District and Breckenridge Police Department will hold a community remembrance ceremony, 'We Will Never Forget,' in Blue River Plaza on Monday, Sept. 11, from 9-9:15 a.m. Please join the Breckenridge Police Department, Red, White and Blue Fire District and members of the combined Honor Guard for a flag raising ceremony to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. In 2009, President Obama signed a law that makes Sept. 11 a National Day of Service and Remembrance. This is a day to show honor to the victims of 9/11.