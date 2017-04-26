Complete Family Eye Care moves to Frisco next month | SummitDaily.com

Complete Family Eye Care moves to Frisco next month
April 26, 2017
Complete Family Eye Care in Dillon is moving to Base Camp in Frisco, across from Whole Foods Market. Dr. Christena Ward opened the optometry office in March 2002. The move allows the business to expand, and the office will be hiring a new optometrist.
The company will also change names to EyeTech Optometry. The new facility will open on May 1 and the office will host a grand opening later in the month.
