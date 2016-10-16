Contained fire burns near Ruedi Reservoir | SummitDaily.com

A 50-acre fire by Ruedi Reservoir north of Fryingpan Road and near Freeman Creek was mostly contained Saturday evening.

The Basalt Rural Fire Portection District was notified of a smoke report by Ruedi Reservoir at around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, and fire fighters responded from both Basalt and Thomasville and were on scene within minutes of the call.

One structure was threatened in the Two by Four Creek drainage, but nearby Thomasville or Meredith were not threatened. The campground at the east end of Ruedi Redervoir was evacuated voluntary, and homes in the area did receive a pre-evacuation notice as a precautionary step. The fire was burning nearly exclusively on Forest Service land, and the Upper Colorado River Interagency fire-management unit arrived on scene. There have been no injuries reported, and no shelters are set up. Fryingpan Road near the reservoir had been closed intermittently, but no long term closures were planned.

The Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District were being assisted by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department, the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District, Aspen Fire Protection District and the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District.