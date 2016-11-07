Copper Mountain bumps opening day back a week to Nov. 18 | SummitDaily.com

Copper Mountain Resort announced Monday afternoon that it has settled on pushing opening day back by a week, to Friday, Nov. 18.

The resort said its snowmaking team has been hard at work, but unseasonably warm temperatures have limited production and hindered the ability to create snow up to Copper’s standards, which it defined as an exceptional top-to-bottom skiing and riding experience. With cooler temperatures in the forecast, the resort noted in a release, its leadership is confident the extra week will provide the snowmaking team the time they need to create the high-quality product its guests have come to expect for opening day.

“The decision to delay opening day is always difficult and is not one we make lightly,” Gary Rodgers, Copper’s president and general manager, said in the statement. “Our teams have been working around the clock to prepare the mountain for the upcoming season, but we do need a little more cooperation from Mother Nature.

“We are eager to welcome our loyal guests back to Copper on Nov. 18,” he added.

Once open, available terrain will include the Rhapsody and Main Vein trails via the American Eagle lift, and the Ptarmigan trail via Excelerator chair. As planned, however, the Woodward Barn Bash will still take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2-8 p.m. Free drop-in and skate/BMX sessions will be offered along with live music, a pro skate demo, video premiers and giveaways.

For updates on conditions, Opening Day information and more, visit: http://www.coppercolorado.com. Additional questions concerning lift tickets or lodging can be directed to (866) 841-2481.