Copper Mountain Resort debuts WitchCraft fall festival

The WitchCraft fall family festival is making its debut at Copper Mountain Resort this year, featuring pumpkin painting, hay rides, a haunted house and other seasonal activities.

WitchCraft has previously been held at Killington Ski Area in Vermont, Copper's sister mountain, and it will now be taking place in Summit as well on Sept. 8-10 and 15-17.

"We're excited to bring WitchCraft to Copper this fall," Copper Mountain senior vice president Jesse True said in a news release. "It's our hope that WitchCraft becomes an unforgettable fall family experience with everything we're offering at a time of year when Colorado's autumn scenery is idyllic."

In addition to fall recreation opportunities, WitchCraft will also feature a craft beer pairing dinner, chili cook-off and Cajun-themed culinary events. There will also be a beer garden and live music featuring performances by Sam's Funky Nation and Count Tutu.

Ticket packages can be found online at http://www.CopperWitchCraft.com.