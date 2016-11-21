Copper Mountain Resort environmental application process opens | SummitDaily.com

Copper Mountain Resort environmental application process opens
November 21, 2016
Copper environment grant process opens
The 2017 grant cycle is now open for the Copper Environmental Fund (CEF) and accepting applications.
Environmentally focused organizations are encouraged to apply with programs throughout Summit and Lake counties. The fund is made up entirely of Copper Mountain Resort employee donations and is intended to help youth-based environmental project ideas.
The CEF was founded in 2007 by Copper Mountain employees and has supported more than 56 projects with approaching $175,000 in donation to date. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. The application and more information about the fund can be found at coppercolorado.com/CEF.
