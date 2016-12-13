Copper Mountain Resort receives initial approval on added resort activities | SummitDaily.com

Forest Service grants Copper initial approvals for added amenities

The White River National Forest issued its draft decision Tuesday for new winter and summer projects at Copper Mountain Resort, approving an alpine coaster, improved snowmaking capabilities and a new mountain bike trail.

The Forest Service’s environmental assessment describes the proposed activities in detail and analyzes the potential effects of implementing these projects to the area’s surroundings. The three concepts are all located on either Copper’s private land or within its existing special use permit area with the Forest Service.

“People come to visit Summit County because it is a prime destination for exceptional outdoor experiences,” Bill Jackson, Dillon District ranger, said in a news release. “The draft decision not only aligns closely with Copper’s recent Master Development Plan, but it also improves Copper’s ability to offer world-class outdoor opportunities to the public.”

Specifically, if each is approved, the projects would include construction and operation of an alpine coaster near the resort’s Center Village, construction of a 1-mile-long, intermediate-level mountain biking trail, and installation of snowmaking infrastructure to provide an additional 20 acres of snowmaking coverage on the West Encore and Upper Collage runs. A comprehensive drainage management system to improve stream health and handle water runoff more efficiently is also a part of the overall project.

The preliminary verdict initiates a 45-day objection period to be fielded by the Forest Service. Individuals who previously submitted written feedback during the scoping or draft environmental analysis comment period are eligible to file complaint of the new notice. Those objections must be received on or before Friday, Jan. 27.

Email Brian Ferebee, the project’s reviewing officer, at r02admin_review@fs.fed.us with those comments.