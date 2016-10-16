Crews work to supress Freeman Fire near Ruedi Reservoir | SummitDaily.com

CARBONDALE — Local emergency service resources transitioned the Freeman Fire to the Upper Colorado River Fire Interagency Management Unit (UCR) Type III Incident Commander on the evening of Oct. 15. As of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the fire had grown to 294 acres with zero containment. The fire is actively burning north of Ruedi Reservoir between the Two by Four and Freeman Creek drainages in fine grass, brush and timber stands.

There were approximately 80 personnel on the fire Sunday. Resources on the fire include two Type I helicopters, a Type III helicopter, two 20-person hot shot crews, two 20-person Type II hand crews and three federal engines.

There were no evacuation notices or pre-evacuation notices as of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday — there were no road closures, trail closures or area closures at that time.

