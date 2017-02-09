Dillon becomes first town to pass flow control ordinance aimed at preserving free recycling | SummitDaily.com

The Dillon Town Council approved a trash flow-control ordinance on second reading during its Tuesday night meeting. The measure, which was met with opposition from local trash haulers, mandates that all garbage collected in the town be taken to the Summit Country Resource Allocation Park (SCRAP).

The ordinance, intended to prop up SCRAP’s finances and preserve free recycling programs, was adopted by the board of county commissioners and has passed first reading in Breckenridge and Frisco.

The Silverthorne town council has declined to adopt the measure, arguing that it is an undue interference in the free market that could negatively impact competition.

County public works director Tom Gosiorowski said at Tuesday’s meeting that as long as all of the other municipalities get on board, SCRAP could remain financially solvent without Silverthorne’s backing.

Assistant county manager Thad Noll, who gave a presentation on the ordinance during the council’s work session, argued that government action was necessary to ensure that SCRAP is eventually sealed properly and continues to protect the groundwater directly under the landfill.

During the meeting, council also passed a resolution updating language in the town’s zoning code that, among other things, increases density allowances for residential units in the town core area.

A resolution directing town staff to apply for a $1,000,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for its amphitheater remodel project passed unanimously, as well. Finance director Carri McDonnell said that she was confident the town would receive at least some of the money.

The town has secured a $5,000,000 loan for the project, although a total cost estimate hasn’t been finalized yet.