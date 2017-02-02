Dillon cabinet company receives third customer service award | SummitDaily.com

Dillon cabinet company receives third customer service award
February 2, 2017
Dillon cabinet company receives third customer service award
Local cabinet refacing company, Mtn. Kitchens and Cabinetry, was awarded Best of Customer Service by Houzz. The Dillon-based company has received the designation for the past three years. Mtn. Kitchens first opened in Summit in 2013.
Houzz is an online platform featuring more than 1 million home building, remodeling and design industry professionals. The website’s users can search for companies by product or house project. The Best of Houzz is given out annually in the customer service category, as well as for photography and design. The customer service category is decided based in part off of the number and quality of client reviews a company receives on the site.
