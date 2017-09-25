Dillon Dam Road to close Tuesday, Sept. 26 for routine maintenance

Dillon Dam Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for routine maintenance work by Denver Water and the Summit County Road and Bridge Department.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained and the recreation path along the road will stay open throughout the maintenance work, according to a Denver Water news release.

The road closure has been coordinated with the Dillon Dam Security Task Force, which is composed of officials from Denver Water, Summit County Government and the towns of Dillon, Silverthorne and Frisco, as well as local law enforcement and emergency response agencies.