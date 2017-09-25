Dillon Dam Road to close Tuesday, Sept. 26 for routine maintenance
September 25, 2017
Dillon Dam Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for routine maintenance work by Denver Water and the Summit County Road and Bridge Department.
Emergency vehicle access will be maintained and the recreation path along the road will stay open throughout the maintenance work, according to a Denver Water news release.
The road closure has been coordinated with the Dillon Dam Security Task Force, which is composed of officials from Denver Water, Summit County Government and the towns of Dillon, Silverthorne and Frisco, as well as local law enforcement and emergency response agencies.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Man who fatally crashed into Lake Dillon was driving 60 mph, possibly intoxicated, report says
- With rising suicide rate, prevention becomes Summit County community’s focus
- Summit County wildfires are close to home this season, presenting new challenges for firefighters
- Summit County firefighters again face ‘epidemic’ of unattended campfires as wildfire burns
- Weld Central officials deny reports of racism, Confederate flag display during football game
Trending Sitewide
- Man who fatally crashed into Lake Dillon was driving 60 mph, possibly intoxicated, report says
- Mountain Town News: How to keep Yellowstone’s supervolcano from blasting
- High Country Crime: Man arrested after report of masturbation in Miller Ranch Open Space in Edwards, sheriff’s office says
- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Vail will close Friday morning to remove crashed semi
- With rising suicide rate, prevention becomes Summit County community’s focus