Dillon hosts Bigfoot Adventure Walk | SummitDaily.com

December 1, 2016
The town of Dillon is hosting Dillon’s Bigfoot Adventure Walk every Friday in December and the first Friday of January, February and March at 5:30 p.m. Dillon’s Bigfoot Adventure Walk teaches children about the area, animals and Bigfoot, of course. Embark on a nature walk while tracking down clues of the existence of Bigfoot. The cost is $5 for children, parents are free. Meets at Dillon Town Hall. Reservations are required. Stop by or call Town Hall at (970) 468-2403. This activity is recommended for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 5 years must be accompanied by an adult. Parents may participate or stop in at Dillon’s stores or restaurants. Please wear suitable clothes and footwear for winter weather and walking through snow. Adventure walk is outside.
