Dillon Marina to auction off four pontoon boats

The Dillon Marina is selling four of its pontoon boats through a silent auction with the minimum bids starting at $4,000.

All of the boats for sale come with either a 65 or 75 horsepower Evinrude ETEC outboard motor. They are being sold as-is without a warranty or a trailer.

The auction incudes a 2009 22-foot Maurell Crest II pontoon boat ($4,000 minimum bid), a 2009 22-foot Maurell Crest II pontoon boat called Brian ($5,000), a 2009 22-foot Maurell Crest II Pontoon Boat ($5,000) and a 2012 23-foot Maurell Crest II Pontoon Boat ($6,500).

A maximum of one bid per person per boat is allowed, and no more than one boat will be sold to a single bidder.

Also, the boats will be awarded to highest bidder, but if one bidder wins multiple boats, he or she will only be awarded the boat for the highest bid amount. The remaining boats will go to their next highest bidders.

In the case of a tie, the tying-bidders will be asked to resubmit a new bid via email to philhofer@dillonmarina.com by a specified date.

All of the boats are available for viewing at the Dillon Marina. For specific information, email philhofer@dillonmarina.com

Bids must be postmarked or hand delivered by 5 p.m. Oct. 2. They should be submitted inside a sealed envelope and dropped off at the marina, 150 Marina Drive Dillon, or Dillon Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive Dillon. Bids can be mailed to the marina at PO Box 1825 Dillon, CO 80435 or to town hall at PO Box 8 Dillon, CO 80435.