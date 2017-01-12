Dillon Ranger District asks for comments on proposed Lower Snake fuel reductions project | SummitDaily.com

The Dillon Ranger District welcomes citizen comments on a proposal to implement about 860 acres of vegetation management and fuel reduction activities on the Lower Snake River Basin forest service land in Summit County.

Hazardous fuel reduction projects near communities that straddle wildland and urban areas are consistent with U.S. Forest Service priorities and the county’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan. These approaches restore forest health and resiliency, particularly in zones adjacent to communities.

“We are committed to treating areas that make sense for long-term benefits of the local communities and the forest,” Bill Jackson, Dillon District ranger, said in a news release. “We are focused on priority treatment areas identified through years of public collaboration and the Lower Snake Project will help accomplish those objectives.”

About 75 percent of the forested area within the Lower Snake is made up of lodgepole pine, and on average approximately 50 percent of the mature trees have been killed by mountain pine beetle. In addition, 80 percent of the live pine sampled in the Tenderfoot area is infected with dwarf mistletoe, a parasitic plant that grows on branches and causes growth loss and increased tree mortality rate.

Summit County’s Forest Health Task Force will gather at the Summit County Commons in Frisco on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from noon to 1:30 p.m. for public meeting to provide more information. All are encouraged to join.

For now, the Dillon District asks the public to submit comments on the proposed action to help refine design features and identify potential issues perhaps not raised during the collaborative process. Feedback that calls attention to a cause-effect relationship is most helpful.

Those may be sent electronically, or hardcopy can be sent by mail or hand to the ranger station in Silverthorne (680 Blue River Parkway). Those will be accepted any time, but are most helpful before Feb. 13. Additional information regarding this action can also be obtained from: Shelby Limberis, at slimberis@fs.fed.us or (970) 827-5161.

Submit comments at: Cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?Project=46192, or mail them to: White River National Forest, Attn: Shelby Limberis, PO Box 190, Minturn, Colorado, 81645.